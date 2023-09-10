When the New York Yankees (70-72) play the Milwaukee Brewers (79-62) at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, September 10 at 1:35 PM ET, Gerrit Cole will be looking for his 200th strikeout of the season (he currently has 195).

Oddsmakers list the Yankees as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Brewers +110 moneyline odds. A 7.5-run total has been set for the contest.

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (13-4, 2.90 ERA) vs Corbin Burnes - MIL (9-8, 3.63 ERA)

Brewers vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

This season, the Yankees have won 44 out of the 82 games, or 53.7%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Yankees have a record of 38-24 (61.3%).

The implied probability of a win from New York, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

The Yankees were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and went 3-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Brewers have won in 35, or 52.2%, of the 67 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Brewers have a mark of 19-21 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+200) Mark Canha 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+170) William Contreras 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+195) Willy Adames 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180)

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 10th 1st Win NL Central -450 - 1st

