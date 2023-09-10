The Connecticut Sun (27-12) welcome in the Chicago Sky (16-22) after victories in four home games in a row. It begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

The game has no line set.

Rep your team with officially licensed Sky gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sky vs. Sun Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: CBS Sports Network, The U, and NBCS-BOS

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Sun or Sky with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Sky vs. Sun Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 88 Sky 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Sky vs. Sun

Computer Predicted Spread: Connecticut (-12.2)

Connecticut (-12.2) Computer Predicted Total: 163.4

Sky vs. Sun Spread & Total Insights

Chicago has 18 wins in 37 games against the spread this season.

There have been 18 Chicago games (out of 37) that went over the total this season.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sky Performance Insights

The Sky are sixth in the WNBA in points scored (80.9 per game) and sixth in points allowed (83.1).

Chicago is ninth in the WNBA in rebounds per game (33.2) and seventh in rebounds conceded (35).

In terms of turnovers, the Sky are sixth in the WNBA in committing them (13.3 per game). They are fifth in forcing them (13.2 per game).

The Sky are fourth in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (8.1 per game) and third-best in 3-point percentage (36.4%).

The Sky are the best team in the league in 3-pointers conceded (6.5 per game) and third-best in 3-point percentage defensively (33.4%).

Chicago takes 32.0% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 26.6% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 68.0% of its shots, with 73.4% of its makes coming from there.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.