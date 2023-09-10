Victor Caratini vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Victor Caratini (coming off going 0-for-0 with two RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-0 with two RBI) against the Yankees.
Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Victor Caratini At The Plate
- Caratini is batting .249 with three doubles, six home runs and 19 walks.
- Caratini has picked up a hit in 54.9% of his 51 games this season, with multiple hits in 21.6% of those games.
- In six games this year, he has homered (11.8%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).
- In 18 games this season (35.3%), Caratini has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (7.8%) he had more than one.
- He has scored in 16 games this season (31.4%), including four multi-run games (7.8%).
Other Brewers Players vs the Yankees
Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|25
|.228
|AVG
|.267
|.326
|OBP
|.333
|.367
|SLG
|.378
|5
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|13
|23/10
|K/BB
|18/9
|1
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 4.03 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 175 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Cole (13-4 with a 2.90 ERA and 195 strikeouts in 180 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 30th of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 2.90 ERA ranks third, 1.050 WHIP ranks fourth, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 14th.
