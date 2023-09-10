Willy Adames -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, on September 10 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a triple and an RBI against the Yankees.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is batting .214 with 20 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 55 walks.

Adames has had a hit in 73 of 129 games this season (56.6%), including multiple hits 24 times (18.6%).

Looking at the 129 games he has played this season, he's homered in 22 of them (17.1%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Adames has an RBI in 40 of 129 games this season, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

In 38.8% of his games this year (50 of 129), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (9.3%) he has scored more than once.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 66 .221 AVG .208 .300 OBP .298 .450 SLG .369 23 XBH 22 15 HR 9 38 RBI 34 68/26 K/BB 77/29 1 SB 3

Yankees Pitching Rankings