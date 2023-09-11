The Milwaukee Brewers host the Miami Marlins at American Family Field on Monday at 7:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Christian Yelich and others in this contest.

Brewers vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Brandon Woodruff Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Woodruff Stats

The Brewers' Brandon Woodruff (4-1) will make his ninth start of the season.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Woodruff will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in eight chances this season.

Woodruff Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Pirates Sep. 5 7.0 2 0 0 6 2 at Cubs Aug. 30 6.0 2 2 2 8 1 vs. Padres Aug. 25 6.0 3 1 1 11 3 at Rangers Aug. 18 5.1 3 4 4 4 2 at White Sox Aug. 12 6.1 4 2 2 5 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has collected 143 hits with 31 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 71 walks. He has driven in 71 runs with 27 stolen bases.

He has a .274/.363/.439 slash line on the season.

Yelich hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .133 with a double, four walks and an RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Sep. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Sep. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Pirates Sep. 5 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 0 at Pirates Sep. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Sep. 3 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 113 hits with 29 doubles, 19 home runs, 57 walks and 73 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .232/.311/.409 so far this year.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Sep. 10 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Sep. 9 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Sep. 8 3-for-5 2 0 2 3 0 at Pirates Sep. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Sep. 5 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

De La Cruz Stats

Bryan De La Cruz has collected 134 hits with 30 doubles, 19 home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 74 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashing .258/.307/.425 on the season.

De La Cruz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Sep. 10 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0 at Phillies Sep. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Sep. 8 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers Sep. 7 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Sep. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

