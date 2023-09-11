Top Player Prop Bets for Brewers vs. Marlins on September 11, 2023
The Milwaukee Brewers host the Miami Marlins at American Family Field on Monday at 7:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Christian Yelich and others in this contest.
Brewers vs. Marlins Game Info
- When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Brandon Woodruff Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Woodruff Stats
- The Brewers' Brandon Woodruff (4-1) will make his ninth start of the season.
- He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.
- Woodruff will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.
- He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in eight chances this season.
Woodruff Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Pirates
|Sep. 5
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|6
|2
|at Cubs
|Aug. 30
|6.0
|2
|2
|2
|8
|1
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 25
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|11
|3
|at Rangers
|Aug. 18
|5.1
|3
|4
|4
|4
|2
|at White Sox
|Aug. 12
|6.1
|4
|2
|2
|5
|1
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has collected 143 hits with 31 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 71 walks. He has driven in 71 runs with 27 stolen bases.
- He has a .274/.363/.439 slash line on the season.
- Yelich hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .133 with a double, four walks and an RBI.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|Sep. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Pirates
|Sep. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Pirates
|Sep. 5
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Sep. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Sep. 3
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Carlos Santana Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Santana Stats
- Carlos Santana has 113 hits with 29 doubles, 19 home runs, 57 walks and 73 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He has a slash line of .232/.311/.409 so far this year.
Santana Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|Sep. 10
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Sep. 9
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|Sep. 8
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|2
|3
|0
|at Pirates
|Sep. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Sep. 5
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Bryan De La Cruz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
De La Cruz Stats
- Bryan De La Cruz has collected 134 hits with 30 doubles, 19 home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 74 runs with three stolen bases.
- He's slashing .258/.307/.425 on the season.
De La Cruz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Phillies
|Sep. 10
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Phillies
|Sep. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Sep. 8
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Sep. 7
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Sep. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
