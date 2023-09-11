The Milwaukee Brewers and Carlos Santana (.341 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at American Family Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Yankees.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana has 29 doubles, 19 home runs and 57 walks while hitting .232.

Santana has picked up a hit in 61.2% of his 129 games this season, with multiple hits in 20.9% of them.

Looking at the 129 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 18 of them (14.0%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 46 games this season (35.7%), Santana has picked up an RBI, and in 19 of those games (14.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 53 of 129 games this year, and more than once 12 times.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 48 .302 AVG .238 .373 OBP .319 .453 SLG .436 4 XBH 22 2 HR 7 6 RBI 36 10/6 K/BB 38/23 0 SB 2

