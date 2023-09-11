Carlos Santana vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Carlos Santana (.341 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at American Family Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Yankees.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana has 29 doubles, 19 home runs and 57 walks while hitting .232.
- Santana has picked up a hit in 61.2% of his 129 games this season, with multiple hits in 20.9% of them.
- Looking at the 129 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 18 of them (14.0%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 46 games this season (35.7%), Santana has picked up an RBI, and in 19 of those games (14.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 53 of 129 games this year, and more than once 12 times.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|48
|.302
|AVG
|.238
|.373
|OBP
|.319
|.453
|SLG
|.436
|4
|XBH
|22
|2
|HR
|7
|6
|RBI
|36
|10/6
|K/BB
|38/23
|0
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (169 total, 1.2 per game).
- Luzardo tries for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Marlins, his 29th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 3.77 ERA and 181 strikeouts in 155 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.77), 26th in WHIP (1.210), and eighth in K/9 (10.5).
