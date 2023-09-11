Christian Yelich -- with an on-base percentage of .279 in his past 10 games, 84 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, on September 11 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Yankees.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSWI

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.363), slugging percentage (.439) and OPS (.802) this season.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 35th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 76th in the league in slugging.

In 69.1% of his games this year (94 of 136), Yelich has picked up at least one hit, and in 37 of those games (27.2%) he recorded at least two.

In 11.8% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Yelich has picked up an RBI in 34.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 68 times this season (50.0%), including 25 games with multiple runs (18.4%).

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 69 .283 AVG .265 .377 OBP .351 .441 SLG .436 23 XBH 27 7 HR 10 33 RBI 38 68/35 K/BB 63/36 15 SB 12

Marlins Pitching Rankings