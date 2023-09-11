On Monday, Mark Canha (batting .353 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Mark Canha At The Plate

Canha is hitting .260 with 22 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 45 walks.

Canha has had a hit in 73 of 119 games this season (61.3%), including multiple hits 21 times (17.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 7.6% of his games this year, and 2.1% of his plate appearances.

Canha has had at least one RBI in 30.3% of his games this year (36 of 119), with more than one RBI 10 times (8.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 32.8% of his games this year (39 of 119), he has scored, and in three of those games (2.5%) he has scored more than once.

Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 63 .271 AVG .251 .362 OBP .351 .400 SLG .394 14 XBH 18 4 HR 5 21 RBI 28 36/19 K/BB 35/26 6 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings