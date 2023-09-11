Mark Canha vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
On Monday, Mark Canha (batting .353 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Mark Canha At The Plate
- Canha is hitting .260 with 22 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 45 walks.
- Canha has had a hit in 73 of 119 games this season (61.3%), including multiple hits 21 times (17.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 7.6% of his games this year, and 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- Canha has had at least one RBI in 30.3% of his games this year (36 of 119), with more than one RBI 10 times (8.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 32.8% of his games this year (39 of 119), he has scored, and in three of those games (2.5%) he has scored more than once.
Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|63
|.271
|AVG
|.251
|.362
|OBP
|.351
|.400
|SLG
|.394
|14
|XBH
|18
|4
|HR
|5
|21
|RBI
|28
|36/19
|K/BB
|35/26
|6
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (169 total, 1.2 per game).
- Luzardo will look to grab his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Marlins, his 29th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 3.77 ERA and 181 strikeouts through 155 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 25-year-old's 3.77 ERA ranks 26th, 1.210 WHIP ranks 26th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks eighth among qualifying pitchers this season.
