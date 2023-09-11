As of September 11 the Green Bay Packers' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +4000.

Packers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +280

+280 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Green Bay Betting Insights

Green Bay won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

A total of eight Packers games last season hit the over.

On offense, Green Bay ranked 17th in the with 337.9 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 17th in total defense (336.5 yards allowed per contest).

The Packers went 5-4 at home last year and 3-5 on the road.

When the underdog in the game, Green Bay went 3-3. When favored, the Packers went 5-6.

The Packers were 3-3 in the NFC North and 6-6 in the NFC overall.

Packers Impact Players

Aaron Jones rushed for 1,121 yards (65.9 per game) and two touchdowns in 17 games last year.

In the passing game, Jones scored five touchdowns, with 59 receptions for 395 yards.

On the ground, A.J. Dillon scored seven touchdowns and picked up 770 yards (45.3 per game).

In the passing game, Dillon scored zero touchdowns, with 28 catches for 206 yards.

In 14 games a season ago, Christian Watson had 41 receptions for 611 yards (43.6 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Romeo Doubs had 42 receptions for 425 yards (32.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 13 games.

Quay Walker compiled 119 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and seven passes defended in 17 games last year.

Packers Player Futures

2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Bears W 38-20 +10000 2 September 17 @ Falcons - +4000 3 September 24 Saints - +3000 4 September 28 Lions - +1600 5 October 9 @ Raiders - +8000 BYE - - - - 7 October 22 @ Broncos - +6600 8 October 29 Vikings - +5000 9 November 5 Rams - +6600 10 November 12 @ Steelers - +6600 11 November 19 Chargers - +2500 12 November 23 @ Lions - +1600 13 December 3 Chiefs - +700 14 December 11 @ Giants - +6600 15 December 17 Buccaneers - +12500 16 December 24 @ Panthers - +15000 17 December 31 @ Vikings - +5000 18 January 7 Bears - +10000

