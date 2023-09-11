Tyrone Taylor, with a slugging percentage of .294 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the mound, September 11 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Yankees.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyrone Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .209 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and six walks.

In 52.7% of his 55 games this season, Taylor has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 10.9% of his games in 2023 (six of 55), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 17 games this season (30.9%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (9.1%) he had two or more.

In 19 of 55 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Brewers Players vs the Marlins

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 32 .236 AVG .190 .286 OBP .218 .431 SLG .333 8 XBH 8 3 HR 3 12 RBI 10 20/3 K/BB 20/3 3 SB 3

Marlins Pitching Rankings