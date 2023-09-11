Tyrone Taylor vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Tyrone Taylor, with a slugging percentage of .294 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the mound, September 11 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Yankees.
Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Tyrone Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .209 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and six walks.
- In 52.7% of his 55 games this season, Taylor has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.9% of his games in 2023 (six of 55), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 17 games this season (30.9%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (9.1%) he had two or more.
- In 19 of 55 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Other Brewers Players vs the Marlins
Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|32
|.236
|AVG
|.190
|.286
|OBP
|.218
|.431
|SLG
|.333
|8
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|10
|20/3
|K/BB
|20/3
|3
|SB
|3
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (169 total, 1.2 per game).
- Luzardo (9-8 with a 3.77 ERA and 181 strikeouts in 155 1/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Marlins, his 29th of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the left-hander threw six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 25-year-old's 3.77 ERA ranks 26th, 1.210 WHIP ranks 26th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks eighth among qualifying pitchers this season.
