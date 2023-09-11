Victor Caratini vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Victor Caratini -- with an on-base percentage of .256 in his past 10 games, 71 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, on September 11 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Yankees.
Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Victor Caratini? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Victor Caratini At The Plate
- Caratini is batting .247 with three doubles, six home runs and 19 walks.
- In 55.8% of his games this year (29 of 52), Caratini has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (21.2%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 52 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in six of them (11.5%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 18 games this year (34.6%), Caratini has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (7.7%) he had more than one.
- He has scored at least once 17 times this year (32.7%), including four games with multiple runs (7.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Brewers Players vs the Marlins
- Click Here for Willy Adames
- Click Here for Tyrone Taylor
- Click Here for Christian Yelich
- Click Here for William Contreras
- Click Here for Carlos Santana
- Click Here for Mark Canha
Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|26
|.228
|AVG
|.263
|.326
|OBP
|.327
|.367
|SLG
|.368
|5
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|13
|23/10
|K/BB
|19/9
|1
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.22).
- The Marlins rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (169 total, 1.2 per game).
- Luzardo (9-8) is going for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 29th start of the season. He has a 3.77 ERA in 155 1/3 innings pitched, with 181 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the left-hander threw six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 25-year-old's 3.77 ERA ranks 26th, 1.210 WHIP ranks 26th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks eighth among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.