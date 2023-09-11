William Contreras, with a slugging percentage of .386 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, September 11 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-6 against the Yankees.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras leads Milwaukee in total hits (131) this season while batting .281 with 49 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 60th in the league in slugging.

Contreras is batting .261 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

In 87 of 121 games this season (71.9%) Contreras has picked up a hit, and in 38 of those games he had more than one (31.4%).

In 15 games this season, he has homered (12.4%, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate).

Contreras has an RBI in 46 of 121 games this season, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 58 of 121 games this season, and more than once 14 times.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 64 .289 AVG .273 .373 OBP .340 .488 SLG .422 25 XBH 24 8 HR 7 31 RBI 38 38/28 K/BB 68/22 0 SB 4

Marlins Pitching Rankings