William Contreras vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
William Contreras, with a slugging percentage of .386 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, September 11 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-6 against the Yankees.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on William Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras leads Milwaukee in total hits (131) this season while batting .281 with 49 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 60th in the league in slugging.
- Contreras is batting .261 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- In 87 of 121 games this season (71.9%) Contreras has picked up a hit, and in 38 of those games he had more than one (31.4%).
- In 15 games this season, he has homered (12.4%, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Contreras has an RBI in 46 of 121 games this season, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 58 of 121 games this season, and more than once 14 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|64
|.289
|AVG
|.273
|.373
|OBP
|.340
|.488
|SLG
|.422
|25
|XBH
|24
|8
|HR
|7
|31
|RBI
|38
|38/28
|K/BB
|68/22
|0
|SB
|4
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Marlins have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.22).
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 169 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Luzardo will aim to earn his 10th win when he makes the start for the Marlins, his 29th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 3.77 ERA and 181 strikeouts in 155 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 3.77 ERA ranks 26th, 1.210 WHIP ranks 26th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks eighth.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.