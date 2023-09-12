Tuesday's contest that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (80-63) against the Miami Marlins (74-70) at American Family Field is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Brewers. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET on September 12.

The probable pitchers are Freddy Peralta (11-8) for the Brewers and JT Chargois (2-0) for the Marlins.

Brewers vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Brewers 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Brewers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Brewers have been favorites in 70 games this season and won 42 (60%) of those contests.

Milwaukee has entered 25 games this season favored by -165 or more and is 13-12 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Brewers, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

Milwaukee has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 643 (4.5 per game).

The Brewers' 3.89 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers Schedule