Brewers vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 12
Tuesday's contest that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (80-63) against the Miami Marlins (74-70) at American Family Field is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Brewers. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET on September 12.
The probable pitchers are Freddy Peralta (11-8) for the Brewers and JT Chargois (2-0) for the Marlins.
Brewers vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Brewers vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Brewers 5, Marlins 4.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
Brewers Performance Insights
- The Brewers have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
- Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Brewers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Brewers have been favorites in 70 games this season and won 42 (60%) of those contests.
- Milwaukee has entered 25 games this season favored by -165 or more and is 13-12 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win from the Brewers, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.
- Milwaukee has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 643 (4.5 per game).
- The Brewers' 3.89 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 6
|@ Pirates
|L 5-4
|Freddy Peralta vs Colin Selby
|September 8
|@ Yankees
|W 8-2
|Colin Rea vs Luis Severino
|September 9
|@ Yankees
|W 9-2
|Wade Miley vs Michael King
|September 10
|@ Yankees
|L 4-3
|Corbin Burnes vs Gerrit Cole
|September 11
|Marlins
|W 12-0
|Brandon Woodruff vs Jesús Luzardo
|September 12
|Marlins
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs JT Chargois
|September 13
|Marlins
|-
|Colin Rea vs Braxton Garrett
|September 14
|Marlins
|-
|Wade Miley vs Eury Pérez
|September 15
|Nationals
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Jake Irvin
|September 16
|Nationals
|-
|Brandon Woodruff vs Trevor Williams
|September 17
|Nationals
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Patrick Corbin
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.