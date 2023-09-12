Tuesday's contest that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (80-63) against the Miami Marlins (74-70) at American Family Field is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Brewers. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET on September 12.

The probable pitchers are Freddy Peralta (11-8) for the Brewers and JT Chargois (2-0) for the Marlins.

Brewers vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
  • Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • How to Watch on TV: BSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Brewers 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Marlins

  • Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

  • The Brewers have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
  • Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.
  • The Brewers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
  • The Brewers have been favorites in 70 games this season and won 42 (60%) of those contests.
  • Milwaukee has entered 25 games this season favored by -165 or more and is 13-12 in those contests.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Brewers, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.
  • Milwaukee has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 643 (4.5 per game).
  • The Brewers' 3.89 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 6 @ Pirates L 5-4 Freddy Peralta vs Colin Selby
September 8 @ Yankees W 8-2 Colin Rea vs Luis Severino
September 9 @ Yankees W 9-2 Wade Miley vs Michael King
September 10 @ Yankees L 4-3 Corbin Burnes vs Gerrit Cole
September 11 Marlins W 12-0 Brandon Woodruff vs Jesús Luzardo
September 12 Marlins - Freddy Peralta vs JT Chargois
September 13 Marlins - Colin Rea vs Braxton Garrett
September 14 Marlins - Wade Miley vs Eury Pérez
September 15 Nationals - Corbin Burnes vs Jake Irvin
September 16 Nationals - Brandon Woodruff vs Trevor Williams
September 17 Nationals - Freddy Peralta vs Patrick Corbin

