The Milwaukee Brewers (80-63) and Miami Marlins (74-70) clash on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Freddy Peralta (11-8) for the Brewers and JT Chargois (2-0) for the Marlins.

Brewers vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Probable Pitchers: Peralta - MIL (11-8, 3.83 ERA) vs Chargois - MIA (2-0, 3.63 ERA)

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Freddy Peralta

Peralta (11-8) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 28th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.83 and 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .206 in 27 games this season.

He has 14 quality starts in 27 chances this season.

Peralta has 17 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 27 chances this season.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: JT Chargois

The Marlins will send Chargois (2-0) to make his third start of the season.

His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when the right-hander threw a scoreless third of an inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers without allowing a hit.

In his 37 appearances this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .228 against him. He has a 3.63 ERA and averages 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

He is looking to make his third straight outing with no earned runs allowed.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.