Mark Canha vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Mark Canha (.595 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be JT Chargois. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-6 with a home run and an RBI) against the Marlins.
Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Marlins Starter: JT Chargois
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Discover More About This Game
Mark Canha At The Plate
- Canha is hitting .261 with 22 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 45 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 74th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 107th in the league in slugging.
- Canha has gotten a hit in 74 of 120 games this year (61.7%), with at least two hits on 22 occasions (18.3%).
- In 8.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30.8% of his games this season, Canha has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 40 games this season (33.3%), including multiple runs in four games.
Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|63
|.273
|AVG
|.251
|.361
|OBP
|.351
|.415
|SLG
|.394
|15
|XBH
|18
|5
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|28
|36/19
|K/BB
|35/26
|6
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 170 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Chargois (2-0) makes the start for the Marlins, his third of the season.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Thursday -- the righty tossed a scoreless third of an inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers without surrendering a hit.
