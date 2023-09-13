Wednesday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (81-63) and Miami Marlins (74-71) going head-to-head at American Family Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:40 PM ET on September 13.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Trevor Megill (1-0) to the mound, while Braxton Garrett (8-6) will take the ball for the Marlins.

Brewers vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
  • Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • How to Watch on TV: BSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Brewers 5, Marlins 3.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Marlins

  • Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

  • The Brewers have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.
  • When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
  • Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.
  • The Brewers have won 43, or 60.6%, of the 71 games they've played as favorites this season.
  • This season Milwaukee has won 36 of its 61 games, or 59%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 54.5% chance to win.
  • Milwaukee has scored 646 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Brewers have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.87).

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 8 @ Yankees W 8-2 Colin Rea vs Luis Severino
September 9 @ Yankees W 9-2 Wade Miley vs Michael King
September 10 @ Yankees L 4-3 Corbin Burnes vs Gerrit Cole
September 11 Marlins W 12-0 Brandon Woodruff vs Jesús Luzardo
September 12 Marlins W 3-1 Freddy Peralta vs JT Chargois
September 13 Marlins - Trevor Megill vs Braxton Garrett
September 14 Marlins - Adrian Houser vs Eury Pérez
September 15 Nationals - Wade Miley vs Jake Irvin
September 16 Nationals - Corbin Burnes vs Trevor Williams
September 17 Nationals - Brandon Woodruff vs Patrick Corbin
September 18 @ Cardinals - Colin Rea vs Adam Wainwright

