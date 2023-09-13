Bryan De La Cruz and the Miami Marlins will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers and Carlos Santana on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET, at American Family Field.

The Brewers are listed as -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Marlins (-115). An 8.5-run over/under is set for this game.

Brewers vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Time: 7:40 PM ET

TV: BSWI

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -115 -105 8.5 +100 -120 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Brewers and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Brewers' previous 10 games have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have been underdogs in 68 games this season and have come away with the win 35 times (51.5%) in those contests.

Milwaukee has entered 59 games this season as the underdog by -105 or more and is 30-29 in those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Milwaukee and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 65 of its 144 opportunities.

The Brewers have an against the spread mark of 4-6-0 in 10 games with a line this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 42-28 39-35 33-27 48-36 63-41 18-22

