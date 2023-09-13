How to Watch the Brewers vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 13
Braxton Garrett will start for the Miami Marlins aiming to take down Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers are 23rd in MLB play with 147 home runs. They average one per game.
- Milwaukee is slugging .381, the fourth-lowest average in MLB.
- The Brewers are 25th in MLB with a .238 batting average.
- Milwaukee is the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.5 runs per game (646 total).
- The Brewers are 18th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .318.
- The Brewers strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 19 average in the majors.
- Milwaukee's pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Milwaukee has a 3.87 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in MLB (1.189).
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Trevor Megill makes his first start of the season for the Brewers.
- The 29-year-old righty pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of 26 appearances so far.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/8/2023
|Yankees
|W 8-2
|Away
|Colin Rea
|Luis Severino
|9/9/2023
|Yankees
|W 9-2
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Michael King
|9/10/2023
|Yankees
|L 4-3
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Gerrit Cole
|9/11/2023
|Marlins
|W 12-0
|Home
|Brandon Woodruff
|Jesús Luzardo
|9/12/2023
|Marlins
|W 3-1
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|JT Chargois
|9/13/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Trevor Megill
|Braxton Garrett
|9/14/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Eury Pérez
|9/15/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Jake Irvin
|9/16/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Trevor Williams
|9/17/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Brandon Woodruff
|Patrick Corbin
|9/18/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Colin Rea
|Adam Wainwright
