Braxton Garrett will start for the Miami Marlins aiming to take down Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers are 23rd in MLB play with 147 home runs. They average one per game.

Milwaukee is slugging .381, the fourth-lowest average in MLB.

The Brewers are 25th in MLB with a .238 batting average.

Milwaukee is the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.5 runs per game (646 total).

The Brewers are 18th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .318.

The Brewers strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 19 average in the majors.

Milwaukee's pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Milwaukee has a 3.87 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Brewers pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in MLB (1.189).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Trevor Megill makes his first start of the season for the Brewers.

The 29-year-old righty pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of 26 appearances so far.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 9/8/2023 Yankees W 8-2 Away Colin Rea Luis Severino 9/9/2023 Yankees W 9-2 Away Wade Miley Michael King 9/10/2023 Yankees L 4-3 Away Corbin Burnes Gerrit Cole 9/11/2023 Marlins W 12-0 Home Brandon Woodruff Jesús Luzardo 9/12/2023 Marlins W 3-1 Home Freddy Peralta JT Chargois 9/13/2023 Marlins - Home Trevor Megill Braxton Garrett 9/14/2023 Marlins - Home Adrian Houser Eury Pérez 9/15/2023 Nationals - Home Wade Miley Jake Irvin 9/16/2023 Nationals - Home Corbin Burnes Trevor Williams 9/17/2023 Nationals - Home Brandon Woodruff Patrick Corbin 9/18/2023 Cardinals - Away Colin Rea Adam Wainwright

