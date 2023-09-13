On Wednesday, September 13, Christian Yelich's Milwaukee Brewers (81-63) host Luis Arraez's Miami Marlins (74-71) at American Family Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 PM ET.

The Brewers have been listed as -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Marlins (+100). The total is 7.5 runs for the game.

Brewers vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Trevor Megill - MIL (1-0, 3.38 ERA) vs Braxton Garrett - MIA (8-6, 3.82 ERA)

Brewers vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have won 43 out of the 71 games, or 60.6%, in which they've been favored.

The Brewers have gone 36-25 (winning 59% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Milwaukee, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Brewers were the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Marlins have come away with 33 wins in the 76 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Marlins have won 24 of 63 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Marlins had a record of 4-4.

Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 8th 1st Win NL Central -549 - 1st

