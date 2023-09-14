Discover the Best Week 2 NFL Player Prop Bets & Odds
The San Francisco 49ers versus the Los Angeles Rams is a game to see on a Week 2 NFL slate that includes a lot of thrilling matchups.
There are typically lots of NFL player prop bets available for each and every game. Keep reading to see what opportunities you have in terms of NFL prop bets for this week's slate.
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Vikings at Eagles
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on September 14
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Jalen Hurts Props: 251.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 47.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)
- Kirk Cousins Props: 263.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 3.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
Bet on Philadelphia vs. Minnesota player props with BetMGM.
Bears at Buccaneers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 17
- Location: Tampa, Florida
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Bet on Tampa Bay vs. Chicago player props with BetMGM.
Packers at Falcons
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 17
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Bet on Atlanta vs. Green Bay player props with BetMGM.
Chiefs at Jaguars
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 17
- Location: Jacksonville, Florida
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Bet on Jacksonville vs. Kansas City player props with BetMGM.
Seahawks at Lions
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 17
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Jared Goff Props: 265.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
Bet on Detroit vs. Seattle player props with BetMGM.
Ravens at Bengals
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 17
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Bet on Cincinnati vs. Baltimore player props with BetMGM.
Chargers at Titans
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 17
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Bet on Tennessee vs. Los Angeles player props with BetMGM.
Colts at Texans
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 17
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Bet on Houston vs. Indianapolis player props with BetMGM.
Raiders at Bills
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 17
- Location: Orchard Park, New York
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Stefon Diggs Props: 74.5 REC YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
Bet on Buffalo vs. Las Vegas player props with BetMGM.
Giants at Cardinals
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on September 17
- Location: Glendale, Arizona
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Bet on Arizona vs. New York player props with BetMGM.
49ers at Rams
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on September 17
- Location: Inglewood, California
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Bet on Los Angeles vs. San Francisco player props with BetMGM.
Commanders at Broncos
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on September 17
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Bet on Denver vs. Washington player props with BetMGM.
Jets at Cowboys
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on September 17
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Bet on Dallas vs. New York player props with BetMGM.
Dolphins at Patriots
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on September 17
- Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts
- Live Stream: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Bet on New England vs. Miami player props with BetMGM.
Saints at Panthers
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on September 18
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Live Stream: ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Bet on Carolina vs. New Orleans player props with BetMGM.
Browns at Steelers
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on September 18
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Live Stream: ABC (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Bet on Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland player props with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.