Thursday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (81-64) and the Miami Marlins (75-71) at American Family Field is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-2, with the Brewers securing the victory. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on September 14.

The Marlins will look to Eury Perez (5-4) against the Brewers and Adrian Houser (5-4).

Brewers vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Brewers vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Brewers 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 2-2.

When it comes to the total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Brewers' previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Brewers have been underdogs in 68 games this season and have come away with the win 35 times (51.5%) in those contests.

This year, Milwaukee has won 30 of 59 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Milwaukee is the No. 18 offense in MLB, scoring 4.5 runs per game (646 total runs).

Brewers pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.85 ERA this year, fourth-best in baseball.

Brewers Schedule