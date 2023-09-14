Mark Canha and the Milwaukee Brewers are ready for a matchup with Bryan De La Cruz and the Miami Marlins on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers' 147 home runs rank 23rd in Major League Baseball.

Milwaukee ranks 27th in the majors with a .380 team slugging percentage.

The Brewers have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.

Milwaukee has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 646 (4.5 per game).

The Brewers have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.317).

The Brewers rank 19th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Milwaukee averages the 13th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.9) in the majors this season.

Milwaukee has pitched to a 3.85 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.

The Brewers have a combined WHIP of just 1.188 as a pitching staff, which is the third-best in baseball this season.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers' Adrian Houser (5-4) will make his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, Aug. 27, when he threw two innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up four earned runs.

He has five quality starts in 17 chances this season.

Houser has started 17 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 11 times. He averages 4.7 innings per appearance.

He has made 19 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 9/9/2023 Yankees W 9-2 Away Wade Miley Michael King 9/10/2023 Yankees L 4-3 Away Corbin Burnes Gerrit Cole 9/11/2023 Marlins W 12-0 Home Brandon Woodruff Jesús Luzardo 9/12/2023 Marlins W 3-1 Home Freddy Peralta JT Chargois 9/13/2023 Marlins L 2-0 Home Trevor Megill Braxton Garrett 9/14/2023 Marlins - Home Adrian Houser Eury Pérez 9/15/2023 Nationals - Home Wade Miley Jake Irvin 9/16/2023 Nationals - Home Corbin Burnes Trevor Williams 9/17/2023 Nationals - Home Brandon Woodruff Patrick Corbin 9/18/2023 Cardinals - Away Colin Rea Adam Wainwright 9/19/2023 Cardinals - Away Adrian Houser Drew Rom

