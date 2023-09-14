Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (75-71) will square off with Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (81-64) at American Family Field on Thursday, September 14. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 PM ET.

The Marlins have been listed as -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Brewers (-105). The total is 8 runs for this matchup (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds to go under).

Brewers vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Eury Perez - MIA (5-4, 2.90 ERA) vs Adrian Houser - MIL (5-4, 4.58 ERA)

Brewers vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Brewers vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have won 39, or 61.9%, of the 63 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Marlins have gone 39-24 (winning 61.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Miami.

In the last 10 games, the Marlins have been listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just once, a game they won.

Over its last 10 matchups, Miami and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 68 games this year and have walked away with the win 35 times (51.5%) in those games.

The Brewers have a mark of 30-29 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 2-2.

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 8th 1st Win NL Central -1000 - 1st

