Wisconsin High School Football Live Streams in Dane County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Dane County, Wisconsin and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Dane County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
TBD at Verona Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
- Location: Verona, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madison West High School at Madison East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
- Location: Madison, WI
- Conference: BIG 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Middleton High School at Madison Memorial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
- Location: Madison, WI
- Conference: BIG 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Madison Edgewood High School at Lodi High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Lodi, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
