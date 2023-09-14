Danielle Collins goes into the Abierto Guadalajara in Guadalajara, Mexico after a strong showing at the San Diego Open, falling to Barbora Krejcikova in the semifinals. Collins' first opponent is Beatriz Haddad Maia (in the round of 64). Collins' odds are the third-best among the field at +1100 to win this tournament at Centro Panamericano de Tenis.

Collins at the 2023 Abierto Guadalajara

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: September 15-23

September 15-23 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Collins' Next Match

In her opening match at the Abierto Guadalajara, on Monday, September 18 (at 12:00 PM ET) in the round of 64, Collins will face Haddad Maia.

Collins is listed at -175 to win her next match against Haddad Maia. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Collins Stats

In her last tournament, the San Diego Open, Collins was beaten in the semifinals by No. 13-ranked Krejcikova, 6-3, 5-7, 2-6.

Through 18 tournaments over the past 12 months, Collins has yet to win a title, and her overall record is 25-18.

Collins is 24-15 on hard courts over the past year.

In her 43 matches over the past year, across all court types, Collins has averaged 22.7 games.

Collins, in 39 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, has played 22.5 games per match and won 53.4% of them.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Collins has won 69.9% of her games on serve, and 34.6% on return.

Collins has won 36.1% of her return games on hard courts over the past year. Meanwhile, she has claimed 69.9% of her service games during that timeframe.

