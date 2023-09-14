The Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) square off against the Minnesota Vikings (0-1) on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6 points. The over/under for the outing is 49 points.

Interested in live betting the Eagles/Vikings matchup this week? Here are some numbers and trends to help guide you with your in-game bets.

Eagles vs. Vikings Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

The Eagles had the lead five times, were losing five times, and were knotted up seven times at the conclusion of the first quarter last season.

Philadelphia averaged 5.2 points in the first quarter last year. Meanwhile, on defense, it gave up an average of 4.9 points in the first quarter.

At the end of the first quarter last year, the Vikings had the lead eight times, were losing six times, and were knotted up three times.

The Vikings averaged 5.8 points on offense and surrendered an average of 4.4 points on defense in the first quarter last season.

2nd Quarter

Last year, the Eagles won the second quarter in 11 games, were outscored in the second quarter in three games, and they tied the second quarter in three games.

Offensively, Philadelphia scored an average of 11.8 points in the second quarter (best in NFL) last year. On the other side of the ball, it gave up 5.8 points on average in the second quarter (sixth-ranked).

The Vikings won the second quarter in seven games last year, were outscored in the second quarter in nine games, and they tied in the second quarter in one game.

In the second quarter last year, the Vikings averaged 6.9 points on offense and gave up an average of 7.4 points on defense.

3rd Quarter

Out of 17 games last season, the Eagles won the third quarter eight times, were outscored four times, and tied five times.

In the third quarter last year, Philadelphia averaged 4.8 points on offense, and it surrendered an average of 3.3 points on defense.

In 17 games last year, the Vikings outscored their opponent in the third quarter three times, lost 10 times, and tied four times.

On offense, the Vikings averaged 3.2 points in the third quarter (25th-ranked) last season. They surrendered 6.8 points on average in the third quarter (30th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

Last season, the Eagles won the fourth quarter in nine games, were outscored in that quarter in seven games, and they were knotted up in that quarter in one game.

In the fourth quarter last season, Philadelphia scored an average of 6.7 points on offense and surrendered an average of 5.8 points on defense.

In 17 games last year, the Vikings won the fourth quarter 11 times, lost four times, and tied two times.

In the fourth quarter last year, the Vikings averaged 9.5 points on offense (best in NFL) and allowed an average of 5.8 points on defense (14th-ranked).

Eagles vs. Vikings Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

Last year, the Eagles led after the first half in 11 games (11-0 in those contests), were behind after the first half in five games (2-3), and were tied after the first half in one game (1-0).

Philadelphia averaged 17 points in the first half (best in NFL) last year. On defense, it surrendered 10.7 points on average in the first half (13th-ranked).

At the conclusion of the first half last year, the Vikings had the lead 10 times, were behind five times, and were knotted up two times.

In the first half last year, the Vikings averaged 12.7 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 11.7 points on defense.

2nd Half

Out of 17 games last year, the Eagles outscored their opponent in the second half nine times, lost six times, and were knotted up two times.

Philadelphia posted an average of 11.5 points and gave up an average of 9.1 points on defense in the second half last season.

In 17 games last year, the Vikings outscored their opponent in the second half five times, were outscored in that half eight times, and tied four times.

The Vikings averaged 12.7 points scored on offense and gave up an average of 12.6 points on defense in the second half last season.

