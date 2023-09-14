Two of last year's top pass-catchers will be on show when A.J. Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles host Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

Before making a player prop wager, keep reading for the player props for the top contributors in this game between the Eagles and the Vikings.

Sign up to bet on the Eagles-Vikings matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Jalen Hurts Touchdown Odds

Hurts Odds to Score First TD: +550

Hurts Odds to Score Anytime TD: +240

Alexander Mattison Touchdown Odds

Mattison Odds to Score First TD: +750

Mattison Odds to Score Anytime TD: +250

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More Eagles Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds A.J. Brown - - 75.5 (-113) Grant Calcaterra - - - Kenneth Gainwell - - - Dallas Goedert - - 48.5 (-113) Jalen Hurts 248.5 (-113) 46.5 (-113) - Rashaad Penny - - - Boston Scott - - - DeVonta Smith - - 65.5 (-113) Jack Stoll - - - D'Andre Swift - 33.5 (-113) - Quez Watkins - - 15.5 (-113) Olamide Zaccheaus - - -

More Vikings Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Johnny Mundt - - - Kirk Cousins 262.5 (-113) - - C.J. Ham - - - Josh Oliver - - - T.J. Hockenson - - 49.5 (-113) Alexander Mattison - 47.5 (-113) 13.5 (-113) K.J. Osborn - - - Justin Jefferson - - 94.5 (-113) Ty Chandler - - - Jordan Addison - - 42.5 (-113)

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.