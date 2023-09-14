Wisconsin High School Football Live Streams in Ozaukee County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Ozaukee County, Wisconsin? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Ozaukee County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Homestead High School at Hartford Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
- Location: Hartford, WI
- Conference: North Shore
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Ozaukee High School at Reedsville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Reedsville, WI
- Conference: Big East
- How to Stream: Watch Here
