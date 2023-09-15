The Milwaukee Brewers versus Washington Nationals game on Friday at 8:10 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Willy Adames and C.J. Abrams.

Brewers vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers average one home run per game to rank 23rd in baseball with 147 total home runs.

Milwaukee has the fourth-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.380).

The Brewers' .238 batting average ranks 25th in MLB.

Milwaukee has the No. 18 offense in baseball, scoring 4.5 runs per game (650 total runs).

The Brewers are 19th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .317.

The Brewers' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 19th in MLB.

The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.

Milwaukee has the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.84).

The Brewers have the second-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.185).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Wade Miley gets the start for the Brewers, his 21st of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.30 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty went 3 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees, giving up one earned run while surrendering one hit.

Miley is trying to record his ninth quality start of the season.

Miley has pitched five or more innings in a game 16 times this year heading into this game.

In five of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 9/10/2023 Yankees L 4-3 Away Corbin Burnes Gerrit Cole 9/11/2023 Marlins W 12-0 Home Brandon Woodruff Jesús Luzardo 9/12/2023 Marlins W 3-1 Home Freddy Peralta JT Chargois 9/13/2023 Marlins L 2-0 Home Trevor Megill Braxton Garrett 9/14/2023 Marlins W 4-2 Home Adrian Houser Eury Pérez 9/15/2023 Nationals - Home Wade Miley Jake Irvin 9/16/2023 Nationals - Home Corbin Burnes Trevor Williams 9/17/2023 Nationals - Home Brandon Woodruff Patrick Corbin 9/18/2023 Cardinals - Away Freddy Peralta Adam Wainwright 9/19/2023 Cardinals - Away Adrian Houser Drew Rom 9/20/2023 Cardinals - Away Wade Miley Zack Thompson

