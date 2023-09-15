Wisconsin High School Football Live Streams in Marinette County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Marinette County, Wisconsin this week, we've got what you need below.
Marinette County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Gibraltar High School at Wausaukee High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Wausaukee, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elcho High School at Niagara High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Niagara, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crandon High School at Crivitz High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Crivitz, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
