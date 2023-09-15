Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Waupaca County, Wisconsin this week.

Waupaca County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

Waupaca High School at Shawano Community High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Shawano, WI

Shawano, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Winneconne High School at New London High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: New London, WI

New London, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Weyauwega-Fremont High School