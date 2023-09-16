The Fortinet Championship is underway, and Aaron Baddeley is currently in 105th place with a score of +1.

Looking to place a wager on Aaron Baddeley at the Fortinet Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +100000 to win the tournament this week. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Aaron Baddeley Insights

Over his last 11 rounds, Baddeley has scored better than par six times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 11 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.

Baddeley has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 11 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Baddeley has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five appearances.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Baddeley has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 37 -7 262 0 14 0 3 $1.1M

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

In Baddeley's previous 12 appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 46th.

Baddeley has made the cut in eight of his past 12 appearances at this tournament.

The most recent time Baddeley played this event was in 2023, and he finished 105th.

At 7,123 yards, Silverado CC (North) is set up as a par-72 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with an average distance of 7,018 yards.

Courses that Baddeley has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,260 yards, 137 yards longer than the 7,123-yard Silverado CC (North) this week.

Baddeley's Last Time Out

Baddeley finished in the 12th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

His 4.08-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Wyndham Championship placed him in the 34th percentile.

Baddeley shot better than only 15% of the field at the Wyndham Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.46.

Baddeley fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the other participants averaged 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Baddeley recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (1.9).

Baddeley had fewer birdies or better (five) than the tournament average of 6.1 on the 24 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship.

In that last outing, Baddeley's par-4 showing (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (better than the field's average, 6.5).

Baddeley ended the Wyndham Championship with a birdie or better on one of four par-5s, worse than the tournament average, 3.4.

The field at the Wyndham Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Baddeley finished without one.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards Baddeley Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Baddeley's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.