Following the first round of the Fortinet Championship, Akshay Bhatia is currently 105th with a score of +1.

Akshay Bhatia Insights

Bhatia has finished below par on 12 occasions, completed his day bogey-free three times and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 15 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on three occasions.

Over his last 15 rounds, Bhatia has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Bhatia has one win and two top-10 finishes.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

Bhatia has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five events. In that span, he finished within five shots of the winner two times and with a better-than-average score twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 36 -8 262 1 14 3 4 $1.9M

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

Bhatia has one top-10 finish in his past three appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 57th.

In his past three appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Bhatia finished 105th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

This tournament will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,123 yards, 105 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course Bhatia has played in the past year (7,296 yards) is 173 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,123).

Bhatia's Last Time Out

Bhatia shot poorly over the eight par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the 12th percentile of the field.

His 4.17-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Wyndham Championship ranked in the 14th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.04).

Bhatia was better than 67% of the competitors at the Wyndham Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.46.

Bhatia failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the field averaged 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Bhatia recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.9).

Bhatia's three birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were less than the field average (6.1).

At that last competition, Bhatia carded a bogey or worse on six of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 6.5).

Bhatia ended the Wyndham Championship registering a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.4 on the four par-5s.

The field at the Wyndham Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Bhatia finished without one.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Bhatia's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

