Alexander Noren is in 127th place, at +2, after the first round of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado CC (North).

Alexander Noren is listed at +100000 to win the Fortinet Championship this week.

Alexander Noren Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Noren has shot better than par on nine occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in three of his last 15 rounds.

Over his last 15 rounds, Noren has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Noren has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five appearances.

Noren has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five appearances.

Noren will look to extend his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 38 -5 263 0 13 1 2 $1.2M

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

Noren has an average finishing position of 82nd in his past two appearances at this event.

Noren has made the cut in each of his last two trips to this event.

Noren finished 127th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

Silverado CC (North) will play at 7,123 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a courses with an average distance of 7,018.

Courses that Noren has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,342 yards, 219 yards longer than the 7,123-yard Silverado CC (North) this week.

Noren's Last Time Out

Noren finished in the 11th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of 3.31 strokes.

He averaged 3.90 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the Wyndham Championship, which was strong enough to land him in the 91st percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.04).

On the eight par-5 holes at the Wyndham Championship, Noren shot better than 58% of the competitors (averaging 4.38 strokes).

Noren recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the other participants averaged 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Noren carded six bogeys or worse (the field averaged 1.9).

Noren's nine birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were more than the tournament average (6.1).

At that most recent competition, Noren's par-4 showing (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 6.5).

Noren ended the Wyndham Championship outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4) with four on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Wyndham Championship, Noren carded one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.5.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

+100000 (odds to win)

All statistics in this article reflect Noren's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

