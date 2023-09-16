Following the first round of the Fortinet Championship, Andrew Landry is currently 86th with a score of E.

Andrew Landry is listed at +200000 to win the Fortinet Championship this weekend.

Andrew Landry Insights

Landry has finished better than par four times and shot three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds.

He hasn't finished any of his most recent 11 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Landry has finished six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last 11 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Landry has had an average finish of 74th.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Landry has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 63 -3 261 0 10 0 0 $167,655

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

Landry has one top-10 finish in his past six appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 47th.

Landry has five made cuts in his past six appearances at this tournament.

The most recent time Landry played this event was in 2023, and he finished 86th.

Silverado CC (North) will play at 7,123 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a courses with an average distance of 7,018.

The average course Landry has played in the past year has been 123 yards longer than the 7,123 yards Silverado CC (North) will be at for this event.

Landry's Last Time Out

Landry was somewhat mediocre over the eight par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, averaging par to finish in the 43rd percentile of the field.

His 4.29-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Wyndham Championship was poor, putting him in the fourth percentile of the field.

Landry was better than only 3% of the competitors at the Wyndham Championship on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 5.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.46.

Landry recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the other participants averaged 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Landry had one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.9).

Landry's four birdies or better on par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were less than the field average of 6.1.

At that last tournament, Landry had a bogey or worse on nine of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 6.5).

Landry ended the Wyndham Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4), with two on the four par-5 holes.

On the four par-5s at the Wyndham Championship, Landry fell short compared to the field average of 0.5 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards Landry Odds to Win: +200000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Landry's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

