Andrew Novak is in 86th place, at E, after the first round of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado CC (North).

Andrew Novak is listed by bookmakers at +50000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week.

Andrew Novak Insights

Novak has finished better than par eight times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score twice in his last 13 rounds.

Over his last 13 rounds, Novak has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Novak's average finish has been 51st.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

Novak hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five tournaments, with an average finish of 51st.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 37 -6 267 0 17 0 2 $1.1M

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

In his past two appearances at this event, Novak placed 86th in his only finish.

In his past two appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut once.

The most recent time Novak played this event was in 2023, and he finished 86th.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,018 yards, 105 yards shorter than the 7,123-yard par 72 for this week's event.

Novak will take to the 7,123-yard course this week at Silverado CC (North) after having played courses with an average length of 7,268 yards during the past year.

Novak's Last Time Out

Novak was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 75th percentile of competitors.

He shot well to finish in the 68th percentile on par 4s at the Wyndham Championship, averaging 4.00 strokes on those 48 holes.

Novak shot better than 35% of the golfers at the Wyndham Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.46.

Novak fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the field averaged 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Novak carded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 1.9).

Novak's 11 birdies or better on par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were more than the tournament average of 6.1.

At that last tournament, Novak posted a bogey or worse on 11 of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 6.5).

Novak ended the Wyndham Championship outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4) with four on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Wyndham Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Novak finished without one.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
Novak Odds to Win: +50000

All statistics in this article reflect Novak's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

