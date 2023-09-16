The Fortinet Championship is underway, and Augusto Nunez is currently in 105th place with a score of +1.

Looking to place a bet on Augusto Nunez at the Fortinet Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +100000 to pick up the win this week. Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Augusto Nunez Insights

Nunez has finished below par on four occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 13 rounds.

Nunez has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 13 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Nunez's average finish has been 76th.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five appearances.

Nunez has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 51 -3 266 0 13 0 0 $350,422

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

In his past two appearances at this event, Nunez placed 105th in his only finish.

In his past two appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend once.

Nunez finished 105th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

Silverado CC (North) measures 7,123 yards for this tournament, 105 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,018).

The average course Nunez has played in the past year has been 166 yards longer than the 7,123 yards Silverado CC (North) will be at for this event.

Nunez's Last Time Out

Nunez was in the first percentile on par 3s at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of 3.63 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.08-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Wyndham Championship placed him in the 34th percentile.

Nunez was better than just 15% of the field at the Wyndham Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.46.

Nunez recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, worse than the field average of 1.8.

On the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Nunez recorded four bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

Nunez's four birdies or better on par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were less than the tournament average of 6.1.

In that most recent tournament, Nunez's par-4 showing (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 6.5).

Nunez ended the Wyndham Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4), with two on the four par-5 holes.

On the four par-5s at the Wyndham Championship, Nunez had one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.5.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards Nunez Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Nunez's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.