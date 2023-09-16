After the first round of the Fortinet Championship, Austin Cook is currently 20th with a score of -3.

Looking to place a bet on Austin Cook at the Fortinet Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +35000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Austin Cook Insights

Over his last 11 rounds, Cook has scored below par six times, while also posting four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished any of his most recent 11 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Cook has finished with a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 11 rounds.

In his past five events, Cook has finished in the top 20 once.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Cook has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five events.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 35 -7 255 0 9 0 0 $307,172

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

In Cook's past five appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 two times. His average finish has been 28th.

Cook made the cut in three of his past five entries in this event.

The most recent time Cook played this event was in 2023, and he finished 20th.

Silverado CC (North) measures 7,123 yards for this tournament, 105 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,018).

The average course Cook has played in the past year has been 171 yards longer than the 7,123 yards Silverado CC (North) will be at for this event.

Cook's Last Time Out

Cook finished in the 24th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 4.04-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Wyndham Championship placed him in the 49th percentile.

On the four par-5 holes at the Wyndham Championship, Cook was better than 35% of the competitors (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Cook recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, worse than the field average of 1.8.

On the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Cook recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.9).

Cook's four birdies or better on par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were less than the field average of 6.1.

In that most recent competition, Cook carded a bogey or worse on five of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 6.5).

Cook finished the Wyndham Championship with a birdie or better on one of four par-5s, worse than the tournament average, 3.4.

The field at the Wyndham Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Cook finished without one.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards Cook Odds to Win: +35000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Cook's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.