Austin Smotherman is in 60th place, at -1, after the first round of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado CC (North).

Austin Smotherman is listed by sportsbooks at +40000 to win the tournament this weekend.

Austin Smotherman Insights

Over his last 11 rounds, Smotherman has scored better than par six times, while also posting six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 11 rounds.

Over his last 11 rounds, Smotherman has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

In his past five events, Smotherman has had an average finish of 44th.

He has made the cut in two of his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Smotherman has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 44 -5 263 0 13 1 1 $677,185

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

Smotherman has had an average finish of 50th in his past three appearances at this tournament.

Smotherman has made the cut in each of his last three trips to this event.

Smotherman finished 60th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,018 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,123 yards, 105 yards longer than average.

The average course Smotherman has played in the past year has been 141 yards longer than the 7,123 yards Silverado CC (North) will be at for this event.

Smotherman's Last Time Out

Smotherman was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, averaging 2.81 strokes to finish in the 92nd percentile of the field.

He finished in the 68th percentile on par 4s at the Wyndham Championship, averaging 4.00 strokes on those 48 holes.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Wyndham Championship, Smotherman was better than 35% of the competitors (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Smotherman carded a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, better than the field average of 1.8.

On the 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Smotherman had more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.9).

Smotherman carded more birdies or better (eight) than the field average of 6.1 on the 48 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship.

In that most recent tournament, Smotherman had a bogey or worse on eight of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 6.5).

Smotherman ended the Wyndham Championship outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4) with four on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Wyndham Championship, Smotherman carded one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.5.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Smotherman's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

