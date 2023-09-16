Ben Crane is in 35th place, at -2, after the first round of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado CC (North).

Ben Crane is currently listed by bookmakers at +100000 to win the tournament this weekend.

Ben Crane Insights

Crane has finished below par twice and shot two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds.

He hasn't finished any of his last nine rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Crane has recorded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last nine rounds.

In his past five events, Crane has not finished in the top 20.

He has made one cut in his past five tournaments.

Crane has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 11 53 -2 231 0 4 0 0 $32,973

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

Crane has an average finishing position of 44th in his past six appearances at this event.

Crane has four made cuts in his past six appearances at this tournament.

Crane finished 35th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

This course is set up to play at 7,123 yards, 105 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course Crane has played in the past year has been 174 yards longer than the 7,123 yards Silverado CC (North) will be at for this event.

Crane's Last Time Out

Crane was somewhat mediocre over the eight par-3 holes at the Barbasol Championship, averaging par to finish in the 55th percentile of the field.

His 4.15-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Barbasol Championship ranked in the 16th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.00).

On the eight par-5 holes at the Barbasol Championship, Crane was better than just 32% of the golfers (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Crane carded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Barbasol Championship, better than the field average of 1.4.

On the eight par-3s at the Barbasol Championship, Crane carded two bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

Crane's two birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Barbasol Championship were less than the field average (5.2).

At that most recent tournament, Crane's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (worse than the field average, 4.9).

Crane finished the Barbasol Championship with a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 6.2 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Barbasol Championship, Crane underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.9 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

Crane Odds to Win: +100000

All statistics in this article reflect Crane's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

