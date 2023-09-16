The Fortinet Championship is underway, and Ben Martin is currently in 105th place with a score of +1.

Looking to place a wager on Ben Martin at the Fortinet Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +100000 to pick up the win this week. Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Ben Martin Insights

Martin has finished under par five times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds.

He hasn't finished a single of his most recent 11 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 11 rounds, Martin has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In his past five events, Martin has had an average finish of 74th.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five tournaments.

Martin has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 41 -6 265 0 16 1 3 $1.2M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

In Martin's previous eight appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 two times. His average finish has been 51st.

Martin has four made cuts in his past eight appearances at this tournament.

Martin finished 105th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

Silverado CC (North) will play at 7,123 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a courses with an average distance of 7,018.

The courses that Martin has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,252 yards, while Silverado CC (North) will be at 7,123 yards this week.

Martin's Last Time Out

Martin was relatively mediocre over the eight par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, averaging par to finish in the 43rd percentile of the field.

His 4.17-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Wyndham Championship ranked in the 14th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.04).

Martin shot better than 35% of the competitors at the Wyndham Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.46.

Martin fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Martin had one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.9).

Martin carded fewer birdies or better (two) than the tournament average of 6.1 on the 24 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship.

In that most recent outing, Martin carded a bogey or worse on six of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 6.5).

Martin finished the Wyndham Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4), with two on the four par-5 holes.

On the four par-5s at the Wyndham Championship, Martin recorded one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.5.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards Martin Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Martin's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.