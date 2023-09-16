The Fortinet Championship is underway, and Ben Taylor is currently in 86th place with a score of E.

Looking to place a wager on Ben Taylor at the Fortinet Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +100000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week.

Ben Taylor Insights

Taylor has finished below par five times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds.

He has yet to finish any of his last 13 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Taylor has recorded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 13 rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Taylor has had an average finish of 77th.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five events.

Taylor has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 43 -4 264 0 14 3 4 $1.7M

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

Taylor has had an average finish of 49th with a personal best of 25th at this tournament.

Taylor made the cut in three of his past four entries in this event.

Taylor last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 86th.

At 7,123 yards, Silverado CC (North) is set up as a par-72 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with an average distance of 7,018 yards.

The courses that Taylor has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,261 yards, while Silverado CC (North) will be at 7,123 yards this week.

Taylor's Last Time Out

Taylor was relatively mediocre on the eight par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, averaging par to finish in the 43rd percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.08 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the Wyndham Championship, which placed him in the 34th percentile of the field.

Taylor shot better than just 15% of the field at the Wyndham Championship on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.46.

Taylor failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the tournament average was 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Taylor did not have a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

Taylor's two birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were less than the tournament average (6.1).

At that last tournament, Taylor's par-4 performance (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 6.5).

Taylor ended the Wyndham Championship underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4), with one on the four par-5 holes.

The field at the Wyndham Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Taylor finished without one.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards Taylor Odds to Win: +100000

All statistics in this article reflect Taylor's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

