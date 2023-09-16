Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers face C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals at American Family Field on Saturday. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

The Brewers have been listed as -275 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Nationals (+220). Milwaukee is a 2.5-run favorite (at +110 odds). The over/under for the contest is set at 8 runs.

Brewers vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -275 +220 8 -110 -110 -2.5 +110 -135

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Brewers and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Brewers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. The average over/under set by sportsbooks in Milwaukee's past four contests has been 7.9, a run during which the Brewers and their opponents have finished under each time.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have a 44-29 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 60.3% of those games).

Milwaukee has played as moneyline favorites of -275 or shorter in only two games this season, which it won both.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Brewers a 73.3% chance to win.

Milwaukee has played in 147 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-76-6).

The Brewers have a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 44-29 39-35 34-27 49-37 65-41 18-23

