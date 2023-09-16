How to Watch the Brewers vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 16
Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers will try to beat Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals when the teams meet on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers rank 23rd in MLB action with 150 home runs. They average one per game.
- Milwaukee is slugging .381, the fourth-lowest average in MLB.
- The Brewers rank 25th in MLB with a .238 batting average.
- Milwaukee has the No. 18 offense in baseball, scoring 4.5 runs per game (655 total runs).
- The Brewers' .317 on-base percentage is 19th in MLB.
- The Brewers strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 19 average in the majors.
- Milwaukee's pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Milwaukee's 3.83 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in the majors (1.183).
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Corbin Burnes (9-8 with a 3.47 ERA and 181 strikeouts in 179 2/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Brewers, his 30th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the New York Yankees, the righty went eight scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.
- Burnes is looking to secure his 20th quality start of the year.
- Burnes is aiming for his 28th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.2 frames per appearance on the hill.
- In seven of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/11/2023
|Marlins
|W 12-0
|Home
|Brandon Woodruff
|Jesús Luzardo
|9/12/2023
|Marlins
|W 3-1
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|JT Chargois
|9/13/2023
|Marlins
|L 2-0
|Home
|Trevor Megill
|Braxton Garrett
|9/14/2023
|Marlins
|W 4-2
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Eury Pérez
|9/15/2023
|Nationals
|W 5-3
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Jake Irvin
|9/16/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Trevor Williams
|9/17/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Brandon Woodruff
|Patrick Corbin
|9/18/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Adam Wainwright
|9/19/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Drew Rom
|9/20/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Zack Thompson
|9/21/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Miles Mikolas
