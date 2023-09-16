The Milwaukee Brewers (83-64) square off against the Washington Nationals (65-83) after Carlos Santana homered twice in a 5-3 victory over the Nationals. The game starts at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The probable pitchers are Corbin Burnes (9-8) for the Brewers and Trevor Williams (6-10) for the Nationals.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (9-8, 3.47 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (6-10, 5.44 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes

Burnes (9-8) will take the mound for the Brewers, his 30th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw eight scoreless innings against the New York Yankees without allowing a hit.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.47 and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .199 in 29 games this season.

In 29 starts this season, he's earned 19 quality starts.

Burnes will look to finish five or more innings for the 28th start in a row.

In 29 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.

Corbin Burnes vs. Nationals

The Nationals rank 11th in MLB with a .254 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 23rd in the league (.393) and 136 home runs.

The Nationals have gone 4-for-22 with a double, a home run and two RBI in six innings this season against the right-hander.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Trevor Williams

Williams (6-10 with a 5.44 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 139 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 29th of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty threw 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

The 31-year-old has a 5.44 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings over 28 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .293 to his opponents.

Williams has five quality starts under his belt this year.

Williams is looking to pick up his 19th start of five or more innings this season in this outing.

In four of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.