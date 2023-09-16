The Fortinet Championship is underway, and Brian Gay is currently in 60th place with a score of -1.

Brian Gay is currently listed by bookmakers at +100000 to win the tournament this week.

Brian Gay Insights

Gay has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds.

He has not finished a single of his most recent 11 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Gay has recorded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 11 rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Gay's average finish has been 56th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Gay has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 11 41 -5 209 0 3 0 0 $156,313

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

Gay has had an average finish of 37th with a personal best of 23rd at this tournament.

In his past six appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend three times.

Gay finished 60th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

Silverado CC (North) measures 7,123 yards for this tournament, 105 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,018).

The average course Gay has played i the last year (7,118 yards) is five yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,123).

Gay's Last Time Out

Gay was in the 12th percentile on par 3s at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.25-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Wyndham Championship ranked in the fifth percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.04).

Gay shot better than just 15% of the competitors at the Wyndham Championship on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.46.

Gay did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Gay carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.9).

Gay did not card a birdie or better on any of the 24 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship. The field average was 6.1.

In that last competition, Gay's performance on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (the field's average was worse, at 6.5).

Gay finished the Wyndham Championship with a birdie or better on one of four par-5s, worse than the field average, 3.4.

The field at the Wyndham Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Gay finished without one.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

+100000

All statistics in this article reflect Gay's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

