At the end of the first round of the Fortinet Championship, Brice Garnett is currently 105th with a score of +1.

He's currently listed by bookmakers at +100000 to win the tournament this week.

Brice Garnett Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Garnett has shot better than par on eight occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 13 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 13 rounds, Garnett has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

In his past five tournaments, Garnett has had an average finish of 64th.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Garnett has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 51 -5 265 0 14 0 1 $408,708

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

Garnett has one top-20 finish in his past eight appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 50th.

Garnett has seven made cuts in his past eight appearances at this tournament.

Garnett finished 105th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

At 7,123 yards, Silverado CC (North) is set up as a par-72 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with an average distance of 7,018 yards.

Silverado CC (North) is 7,123 yards, 173 yards shorter than the average course Garnett has played in the past year (7,296).

Garnett's Last Time Out

Garnett was in the fifth percentile on par 3s at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of 3.38 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.04-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Wyndham Championship ranked in the 49th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.04).

Garnett was better than just 15% of the field at the Wyndham Championship on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.46.

Garnett carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Garnett carded three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.9).

Garnett recorded fewer birdies or better (three) than the tournament average of 6.1 on the 24 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship.

At that most recent tournament, Garnett's performance on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 6.5).

Garnett ended the Wyndham Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4), with one on the four par-5 holes.

The field at the Wyndham Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Garnett finished without one.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Garnett's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

