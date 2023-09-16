Cameron Champ is in 105th place, at +1, after the first round of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado CC (North).

Cameron Champ Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Champ has scored below par eight times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in three of his last 13 rounds.

Over his last 13 rounds, Champ has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

Champ has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five appearances.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

Champ has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five appearances. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 44 -6 251 0 8 0 2 $692,468

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

Champ has one win in his past six starts at this event. His average finish has been 44th.

Champ made the cut in three of his past six entries in this event.

The most recent time Champ played this event was in 2023, and he finished 105th.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,018 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,123 yards, 105 yards longer than average.

The courses that Champ has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,284 yards, while Silverado CC (North) will be at 7,123 yards this week.

Champ's Last Time Out

Champ was in the 24th percentile on par 3s at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.08-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Wyndham Championship ranked in the 34th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.04).

Champ shot better than only 5% of the golfers at the Wyndham Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.46.

Champ recorded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, better than the field average of 1.8.

On the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Champ carded two bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.9).

Champ's three birdies or better on par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were less than the field average of 6.1.

At that last competition, Champ's performance on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 6.5).

Champ finished the Wyndham Championship without recording a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 3.4 on the four par-5s.

The field at the Wyndham Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Champ finished without one.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Champ's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.