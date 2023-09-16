The Fortinet Championship is underway, and Cameron Percy is currently in 35th place with a score of -2.

Looking to wager on Cameron Percy at the Fortinet Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +30000 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Cameron Percy Insights

Over his last 11 rounds, Percy has finished better than par on eight occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score once in his last 11 rounds.

Percy has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 11 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Percy has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five events.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Percy has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 37 -5 254 0 8 0 0 $444,735

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

In Percy's previous six appearances in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 one time. His average finish has been 30th.

In his most recent six attempts at this event, he's made the cut each time.

The most recent time Percy played this event was in 2023, and he finished 35th.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,018 yards in the past year, while Silverado CC (North) is set for 7,123 yards.

Silverado CC (North) is 7,123 yards, 166 yards shorter than the average course Percy has played in the past year (7,289).

Percy's Last Time Out

Percy finished in the 24th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 3.96-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Wyndham Championship was strong, putting him in the 77th percentile of the field.

On the four par-5 holes at the Wyndham Championship, Percy shot better than just 15% of the competitors (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Percy recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Percy had two bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 1.9).

Percy's four birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were less than the field average (6.1).

At that most recent competition, Percy's showing on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 6.5).

Percy finished the Wyndham Championship carding a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.4 on the four par-5s.

On the four par-5s at the Wyndham Championship, Percy fell short compared to the field average of 0.5 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards Percy Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Percy's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

