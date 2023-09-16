Carl Yuan is in 86th place, at E, after the first round of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado CC (North).

Carl Yuan Insights

Yuan has finished under par six times and shot five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds.

He hasn't finished any of his last 13 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 13 rounds, Yuan has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

In his past five events, Yuan's average finish has been 64th.

He has made the cut in three of his past five appearances.

Yuan has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 44 -5 258 0 10 0 0 $516,444

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

Yuan has not finished inside the top 20 in his past two appearances at this event.

Yuan made the cut in one of his past two entries in this event.

Yuan finished 86th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,018 yards in the past year, while Silverado CC (North) is set for 7,123 yards.

The average course Yuan has played in the past year has been 161 yards longer than the 7,123 yards Silverado CC (North) will be at for this event.

Yuan's Last Time Out

Yuan was in the 43rd percentile on par 3s at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.19 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the Wyndham Championship, which placed him in the 14th percentile among all competitors.

Yuan shot better than just 30% of the field at the Wyndham Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.46.

Yuan carded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Yuan recorded four bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

Yuan's eight birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were more than the field average (6.1).

In that most recent tournament, Yuan's par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse 14 times (worse than the field average, 6.5).

Yuan finished the Wyndham Championship with a birdie or better on five of the eight par-5s, more than the field average of 3.4.

On the eight par-5s at the Wyndham Championship, Yuan fell short compared to the field average of 0.5 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Yuan's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

